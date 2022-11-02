Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might

The International Energy Agency estimates European industrial gas demand fell by 25% in the third quarter from a year earlier. Analysts say widespread shutdowns had to be behind the drop because efficiency gains alone would not produce such savings.

"We are doing all we can to prevent a reduction in industrial activity," an European Commission spokesperson said in an email.

But when the weather turns colder and households crank up heating, the industrial sector will be the first to face cuts in case of shortages, economists warn.

EXODUS FEARS

European industry has been shifting production to locations with cheaper labour and lower other costs for decades, but the energy crisis is accelerating the exodus, analysts said.

"If the energy prices stay so elevated that part of European industry becomes structurally uncompetitive, factories will shut down and move to the US where there is an abundance of cheap shale energy," said Daniel Kral, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

For example, EU primary aluminium output was halved, cut by 1 million tonnes, over the past year.

Trade figures compiled by Reuters show all nine zinc smelters in the bloc have either cut or stopped production, which was replaced by imports from China, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Russia.

Reopening an aluminium smelter costs up to 400 million euros ($394 million) and is unlikely given Europe's uncertain economic outlook, Chris Heron at industry association Eurometaux said.

"Historically, when these temporary closures happen, permanent closures come as a consequence," he added.

Western efforts to secure supplies not just for energy but also for key minerals used in electric vehicles and renewable infrastructure are also at risk from high energy prices.

Brussels is expected to propose new legislation early next year - the European Critical Raw Materials Act - to build up reserves of minerals indispensable in the transition to green economy, such as lithium, bauxite, nickel, and rare earths.

But without more renewable power and lower costs, companies are unlikely to invest in Europe, Emanuele Manigrassi, climate and energy senior manager at European Aluminium, warned.

PACKING UP

The feared industrial erosion is already underway. Europe became a net importer of chemicals for the first time ever this year, according to Cefic, the European Chemical Industry Council.

More than half of European ammonia production, a key ingredient in fertilisers, has shut, and has been replaced by imports, according to the International Fertilizer Association.

Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara has cut two-thirds of its European ammonia production and has no immediate plans to ramp it back up.

"We are watching the situation in the gas market closely and are making contingency plans," CEO Svein Tore Holsether told Reuters via email.

Last week, the world's largest chemical group BASF questioned whether there was a business case for new plants in Europe.