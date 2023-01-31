Grameenphone’s full-year profit falls 12%, hit by SIM sale ban

Grameenphone’s profit has fallen 12 percent year on year to Tk 30.1 billion in 2022 as the regulatory ban on sales of SIM cards hurt the mobile phone operator’s subscriber growth for the second half of the year.

Its subscriber base shrank 5 percent to 79.1 million at the end of 2022. The number of subscribers who used Grameenphone’s internet services also fell by 2.2 percent to 43.6 million, according to the company’s financial statement released on Tuesday.

The company’s revenue grew 5.1 percent to Tk 150.4 billion in 2022 from a year earlier, but its net profit for the fourth quarter was adversely impacted by a forex loss and “negative verdict of legacy litigation”, CFO Jens Becker said in a statement.