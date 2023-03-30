    বাংলা

    Pakistan initiates outsourcing of three major airports

    The country has been in talks with Qatar for the partnership to jointly run terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports

    Reuters
    Published : 30 March 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 01:47 PM

    Pakistan on Thursday initiated a process to outsource operations at three major airports as a public private partnership, a finance ministry statement said.

    It said Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an advisor for the outsourcing process.

    Pakistan has been in talks with Qatar for the partnership to jointly run terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

