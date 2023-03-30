Pakistan initiates outsourcing of three major airports

From the United States to Estonia, countries around the world are digitising their population count to streamline the process, improve accuracy, and rein in cost increases
Pakistan on Thursday initiated a process to outsource operations at three major airports as a public private partnership, a finance ministry statement said.
It said Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) as an advisor for the outsourcing process.
Pakistan has been in talks with Qatar for the partnership to jointly run terminals at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.