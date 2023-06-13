Israel reports record $12.5bn defence exports, 24% of them to Arab partners

Israel exported a record $12.556 billion in defence products last year, with new Arab partners under the US-sponsored 2020 Abraham Accords accounting for almost a quarter of the business, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said the 2022 figures marked a 50 percent increase over the previous three years and a doubling in volume over the previous decade. Drones accounted for 25 percent of the 2022 exports and missiles, rockets or air defence systems for 19 percent, it said.