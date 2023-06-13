Israel reports record $12.5bn defence exports, 24% of them to Arab partners

Israel exported a record $12.556 billion in defence products last year, with new Arab partners under the US-sponsored 2020 Abraham Accords accounting for almost a quarter of the business, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
It said the 2022 figures marked a 50 percent increase over the previous three years and a doubling in volume over the previous decade. Drones accounted for 25 percent of the 2022 exports and missiles, rockets or air defence systems for 19 percent, it said.
Without naming specific clients, the ministry said 24 percent of defence exports were to Abraham Accords countries. United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were signatories to those accords, and Israel often counts Morocco and Sudan as part of them as well.
Asia and the Pacific accounted for 30 percent of Israeli defence exports, Europe for 29 percent and North America for 11 percent, it said.