From tea to ketchup, some shelves lie empty as retailers struggle to predict demand

A "salad crisis" affecting British supermarkets hit headlines earlier this year but shoppers across Europe and the Middle East seeking some basic groceries - from pasta to beer to toothpaste - are also finding gaps on the shelves.

Top industry executives, consultants and analysts told Reuters that supermarkets are struggling to predict demand as the receding experience of COVID-19, new ways to buy and a biting cost-of-living crisis change shopping habits.

Supply chain issues and a reluctance to strike deals with suppliers while commodities prices are high are also contributing to erratic stocks of goods as diverse as chocolate, ketchup and shampoo, with war and weather playing a part too.