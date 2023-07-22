Russia's Sberbank considers extending banking services to Bangladesh

Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, has shown interest in opening a branch in Bangladesh to facilitate bilateral trade and introduce alternative dollar transactions, which is currently under negotiation.

Sberbank Rossii PAO, a leading global financial institution facing US sanctions, has had two meetings with Bangladesh Bank. The first round of talks occurred before Eid-ul-Azha, with a bank delegation visiting Dhaka, and the second meeting was held virtually on Jul 6.

Earlier, the bank expressed its desire to open a branch here within a year and sought cooperation from Bangladesh Bank for the arrangements in a letter by Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of the Russian bank’s executive board.