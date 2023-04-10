Traders in largest Bangladesh wholesale textile marketplace face tough Eid as sales, footfall slump sharply

Ramadan is usually the busiest time of the year for textile merchants in Narsingdi’s Baburhat, arguably the largest wholesale marketplace for traditional clothing items for the middle class in Bangladesh.

The weekly marketplace, which, legends say, was borne out of egotistical infighting between a Hindu feudal lord and his jealous brother during the British colonial era, racks up a turnover of Tk 20 billion each week in regular times and before the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities, the sales grow to at least four times than average, according to Gias Uddin Ahmed, president of the association of Baburhat clothing merchants.

However, this year, as described by Rakib Hasan, a Ram Krishna Saha Collection salesperson, pre-Eid sales at the almost 90-year-old marketplace lack “stamina” and “momentum”.

“I work at the store's Orna [scarf-like accessories for women] section. Ramadan is usually our peak period of the year. But sales this year took a major hit,” he said.