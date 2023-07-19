Netflix has removed its basic plan in the US and UK in which users could watch shows and movies without commercials, as the company tries to draw more subscribers to its ad-supported tier.

The company said on its website the $9.99-a-month basic plan would no longer be available for new or rejoining members. Users who are already on the plan could continue to remain on it until they change plans or cancel their account.

The streaming video pioneer had launched a $7-per-month option with commercials last November in 12 markets, including the US, as an alternative to ad-free plans. It was designed to attract more customers and add a new revenue stream as competition for online viewers intensified.