OPEC+ cuts put $100/bbl oil back in sight

OPEC+ had been expected to hold output steady this year, having already cut by 2 million bpd in November 2022.

Saudi Arabia said its voluntary output cut was a precautionary measure aimed at supporting market stability.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said interference with market dynamics was one of the reasons behind the cuts.

The International Energy Agency said the cuts risk exacerbating a strained market and pushing up oil prices amid inflationary pressures.

"The new cuts are underpinning that the OPEC+ group is intact and that Russia is still an integral and important part of the group," SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

Rystad Energy said it believed the cuts will add to tightness in the oil market and lift prices above $100 a barrel for the rest of year, possibly taking Brent LCOc1 as high as $110 this summer.

UBS also expects Brent to reach $100 by June, while Goldman Sachs raised its December forecast by $5 to $95.

Goldman said strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) releases in the United States and in France, due to ongoing strikes, as well as Washington's refusal to refill its SPR in the 2023 fiscal year, may have prompted the OPEC+ action.

Higher prices will likely spell more income for Moscow to fund its expensive war in Ukraine, upsetting Saudi-US relations further, Schieldrop said.

"The US administration may also argue that higher oil prices will counter its efforts to put out the inflation fire," he added.

While the higher oil prices will spell bad news for the European Central Bank as it tries to bring down inflation, it is unlikelytofundamentally alter the policy outlook for now.