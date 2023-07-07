China set to fine Ant Group over $1bn, signalling revamp nears end-sources

BUSINESS OVERHAUL

Chinese authorities abruptly pulled the plug on Ant's IPO, which was set to be the world's biggest, in November 2020 soon after billionaire founder Ma publicly criticised China's regulatory system for stifling innovation.

In the months since then, regulators set about reining in Ma's empire, starting with the antitrust probe into Alibaba. Ma, one of China's most successful and influential businessmen, has largely remained out of public view since the crackdown.

The regulators also pushed Ant, whose businesses span payment processing, consumer lending and insurance products distribution, to revamp its business structure and bring it under tighter regulatory supervision.

Ant has been formally undergoing a sweeping business overhaul since April last year which includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, subject to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

The overhaul includes folding Ant's two lucrative micro-loan businesses into a consumer finance unit and sharing its treasure trove of data on more than 1 billion users with state firms, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by curtailing some of its businesses.

The penalty on Ant, however, is unlikely to be finalised till China appoints a number of top officials at the State Council and other government bodies next year, said four of the sources.

While China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress and central leadership reshuffle last month, top posts at the cabinet and government bodies are still subject to changes, which typically take place at the annual meeting of parliament in early March.

The central bank's chief, Yi Gang, 64, is likely to step down as he nears the official retirement age of 65 for minister-level officials.

China's State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the cabinet, did not respond to a request for comment.

Just before Ant's IPO dust-up, the central bank officially issued rules to regulate the country's vast and often complex financial holdings companies, as part of its efforts to rein in systemic financial risks.

It has so far approved the establishment of three such firms including China CITIC Financial Holdings.

The central bank's local branch in the eastern city of Hangzhou, home to Ant's headquarters, received the firm's application to set up a financial holding company in June, two of the six sources and a separate person said.

The PBOC, however, is unlikely to formally disclose the application till Ant wraps up its revamp, added the sources.