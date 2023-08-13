Bangladesh refiners lower soybean oil, sugar prices by Tk 5

Vegetable oil markets rise following renewed tensions over grain exports from Ukraine and concerns over global production
Refiners in Bangladesh have announced a Tk 5 reduction in soybean oil and sugar prices.
Bottled soybean oil will be sold at Tk 174 per litre and loose product at Tk 154 starting on Monday, the cooking oil refiners’ association said on Sunday.
The price of a 5-litre bottle of soybean oil will be Tk 850.
The Sugar Refiners Association said packaged sugar will be priced at Tk 135 per kg while the loose product will cost Tk 130, starting on Sunday.
Traders, however, have been selling cooking oil and sugar at higher than the prices previously set by the refiners and the government.