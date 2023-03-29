Bangladesh seeks duty-free access to US for garments made of US cotton

Bangladesh's leading association of readymade garments has sought duty-free access to the US to export their products, made of cotton imported from the US.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA, made the request by sending an official letter addressing Peter Haas, the US ambassador to Bangladesh.

Two separate letters with similar wording were issued to be delivered to Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of the US state of Texas, and to Ted Cruz, the firebrand Republican junior senator elected to represent Texas at the US Senate.