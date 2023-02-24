Grameenphone network was knocked out for two hours. All hell broke loose

Millions of subscribers of Grameenphone or GP were put through the wringer on Thursday after the nation’s biggest mobile network was hit by an unprecedented two-hour outage.

The telecom regulator described the blackout of signal and data connectivity as an “unusual” incident and “national emergency” respectively.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, the senior executives of the joint venture public limited company said their network was disrupted when the fibre optic cables were severed near three government-sanctioned project sites simultaneously, which are-