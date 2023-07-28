    বাংলা

    Singapore home prices rise despite cooling measures

    The country’s private home prices rose 3.1% in the first half of the year, official data shows

    Chen LinReuters
    Published : 28 July 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 10:49 AM

    Singapore's private home prices rose 3.1% in the first half of the year, official data showed on Friday, bucking a downward trend in global property markets and resisting government measures to cool the red-hot market and rising living costs.

    Real estate prices in the second quarter dipped just 0.2%, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed, even after the government doubled stamp duties for foreigners to an eye-watering 60% in April.

    The tightening was the latest in a series of attempts to tame runaway prices that have stirred discontent among residents of one of the world's most expensive cities.

    Unlike in Britain or New Zealand, where house prices have slumped under the weight of high interest rates, Singapore's property market remained resilient through and after the COVID-19 pandemic, with private home prices surging 10.6% in 2021 and 8.6% in 2022.

    Though prices are now rising at a slower pace than in recent years, buyers are still shelling out about S$3,000 ($2,252) per square foot for private apartments in the central region of the highly urbanised city-state, according to research firm OrangeTee & Tie.

    Many are hoping to cash in on the lucrative sector.

    Donald Lin, 39, gave up a high-paying job in banking to become a real estate agent in late 2020, a move that gave him a 300% boost in annual income.

    "Property prices in Singapore are only one-way up in general. You may see a short-term drop during a crisis but surely it will bounce up high," said Lin, who had spent 11 years in banking.

    In 2022, the number of people applying for the qualifying exam to become a realtor more than doubled to 20,000 from pre-pandemic 2019, according to the Council for Estate Agencies.

    Though property prices remained elevated, analysts do not expect the government to roll out more dampening measures, especially when rising interest rates are helping to curb some demand.

    "Demand and prices have started to show some signs of stabilisation, and this is in line with the government's aim," said Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League, BNP to be given 'same conditions' to hold rallies: home minister
    Same conditions will apply to AL, BNP rallies: home minister
    The authorities have yet to approve the rallies planned by the BNP and the Awami League's affiliates on Friday, said Asaduzzaman Khan
    Bangladesh ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps after spiral of violence, says home minister
    Govt ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps: home minister
    Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, expresses worries over escalating violence in Rohingya camps
    AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 23, 2023.
    After the buzz, investors are doing their own homework on AI
    A management consulting company believes half of today's work activities could be automated between 2030 and 2060
    Pesticide that killed two brothers in Bashundhara is not suitable for home use: police
    Pesticide that killed 2 boys unsuitable for home use: police
    A Dhaka court grants police three days to grill the chairman and managing director of the pest control firm that used the pesticide at the victims’ home

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan