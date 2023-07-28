Singapore home prices rise despite cooling measures

Singapore's private home prices rose 3.1% in the first half of the year, official data showed on Friday, bucking a downward trend in global property markets and resisting government measures to cool the red-hot market and rising living costs.

Real estate prices in the second quarter dipped just 0.2%, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed, even after the government doubled stamp duties for foreigners to an eye-watering 60% in April.

The tightening was the latest in a series of attempts to tame runaway prices that have stirred discontent among residents of one of the world's most expensive cities.