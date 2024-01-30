    বাংলা

    Bangladesh searching for new markets to export jute, leather products

    The Ministry of Commerce will also monitor imports and attempt to increase production of necessities

    Bangladesh is searching out new international markets for exports, particularly for its jute and leather products, says State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam.

    The ministry has ordered the monitoring of different imports, particularly those of necessities, with an eye to scaling up local production and keeping an eye on prices, he said on Tuesday at a virtual conference with commercial counselors from the ministry working in 23 countries.

    The state minister also instructed each of the councillors to ensure that the 2025 iteration of the Dhaka International Trade Fair would feature stalls from each of their host countries.

