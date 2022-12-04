Tk 500bn withdrawn by panicked customers is returning to banks: PM’s principal secretary

Customers panicked after rumours of a liquidity crisis spread and that led them to withdraw Tk 500 billion from the banks, the prime minister’s principal secretary has said.

They have started redepositing the funds after realising their mistake, Ahmad Kaikaus said, speaking on the closing day of an annual gathering organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies or BIDS.

He lamented that educated people also heeded rumours targeted at creating panic.