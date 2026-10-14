Government has no plans for ‘Operation Clean Heart’-style drive, home minister says

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmad has ruled out launching any joint security drive along the lines of “Operation Clean Heart”.

He brushed aside the prospect of any such drive in the near future on Wednesday, after the inauguration of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Cyber Office and Digital Forensic Lab at Dampara Police Lines in Chattogram.

Asked about reports of police in Khulna being attacked on night patrol, Salahuddin noted that officers sometimes face resistance during anti-crime drives.

“This is nothing new,” he said, promising all-out efforts to curb criminal activity.

Anyone who helps suspects evade arrest will face legal action, he said, provided specific information is given.

Asked whether the forthcoming local government elections, possible sabotage in December and the opposition’s movement posed a challenge, Salahuddin said the ministry carries responsibility on every front, but faces no overarching threat.

On the new facility, he said the idea of a dedicated unit had been on the table from the outset, leading to the launch of the Police Cyber Unit on Oct 1.

Digital forensic labs will soon open at eight divisional headquarters with international help, he said, adding that the government has also sought support from South Korea.

He said the nature of crime had changed, with various offences being committed through cyberspace.

“Scams are taking place. Even stock market manipulation is being carried out through cyberspace. There is no alternative to digital forensic laboratories to prevent and suppress these crimes,” he said.

The government would take initiatives to expand digital analysis under the leadership of the cyber police unit at central, divisional, district and Upazila levels, he added.

The minister also said the CID had operated a chemical laboratory since its establishment, conducting tests and preparing reports, including viscera reports.

He said expanding these facilities had become urgent.

“If we want to speed up access to justice in the justice system, these analyses are necessary. Evidence must be examined and certified.”

He added that the changing nature of crime required the government to meet new investigative needs.

“Keeping these needs in mind, we will be well equipped to prevent and stop crimes in the modern digital world. We will be prepared with laboratory facilities, logistics and other resources,” Salahuddin said.