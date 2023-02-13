Former MP, businessman of Bitopi Advertising fame Reza Ali dies at 82

Reza Ali, a former Awami League MP and businessman of Bitopi Advertising fame, has died at the age of 82 at a hospital in Singapore, his family said.

Reza had been ill for some time and died at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital at 11:45am on Monday, according to them.

The first funeral prayer or Namaj-e-Janaza will be held following Zuhr prayers on Tuesday at Masjid Al-Falah on Bideford Road in Singapore.

The body will be flown to Dhaka on Wednesday and funeral prayers will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers and later at Bashundhara Central Mosque after Asr prayers.

Funeral prayers will also be held at Trishal Nazrul Academy in Mymensingh after Zuhr and at Trishal’s Dhanikhola after Asr the following day.

He will then be buried at the family graveyard there on Thursday afternoon.