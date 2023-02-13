Former MP, businessman of Bitopi Advertising fame Reza Ali dies at 82

Reza Ali, a former Awami League MP and businessman of Bitopi Advertising fame, has died at the age of 82 at a hospital in Singapore, his family said.
Reza had been ill for some time and died at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital at 11:45am on Monday, according to them.
The first funeral prayer or Namaj-e-Janaza will be held following Zuhr prayers on Tuesday at Masjid Al-Falah on Bideford Road in Singapore.
The body will be flown to Dhaka on Wednesday and funeral prayers will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Zuhr prayers and later at Bashundhara Central Mosque after Asr prayers.
Funeral prayers will also be held at Trishal Nazrul Academy in Mymensingh after Zuhr and at Trishal’s Dhanikhola after Asr the following day.
He will then be buried at the family graveyard there on Thursday afternoon.
Reza is survived by his wife Nayeema Ali, children Miran, Sarah and Mishal, all identified with a single name, and three brothers - retired Major Sadek Ali, former ambassador Toufiq Ali and Pasha Ali.
Reza was born in Cumilla on Apr 10, 1940. He was the elder child of his father Tofazzal Ali and mother Sarah Ali. During the Pakistani rule, Tofazzal was a minister, the ambassador to Egypt, and the Supreme Court Bar Association president.
Reza studied political science at Dhaka University. In 1960, he was arrested and jailed for rebelling against the regime of Ayub Khan government.
He later became the assistant general secretary of the central committee of the erstwhile Student Union formed in the East Pakistan Provincial Assembly.
In 1968, Reza moved to expand Bitopi Advertising Limited and the company’s campaigns for contraceptive pills, protection during sex and Orsaline profoundly impacted family planning and public health in newborn Bangladesh.
He was also extensively involved with brand operations of Bata, British Airways, British American Tobacco, Coca-Cola, Reckitt Benckiser, and Grameenphone, among others, while having a deep connection to cultural folklore.
Reza also stepped into the garment industry in 1984 with Misami Garments and gradually established it as a top factory.
His contribution to the dawn of Bangladesh’s ship-breaking industry was significant. Reza is the founding president of the Bangladesh Ship Breakers Association.
In the 2008 general election, Reza won the Mymensingh-7 parliamentary constituency on Awami League ticket.