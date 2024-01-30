    বাংলা

    Narayanganj BISIC running without gas, no production for 15 days: BTMA

    BTMA claims the production level plummeted to zero to the issue over the past two weeks

    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 06:48 PM
    The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association has complained that a lack of gas at Narayanganj BISIC and nearby areas has halted operations for the last 15 days in the industries there.

    Mohamad Ali Khokan, the president of BTMA, claimed that the production level has plummeted to zero due to the issue over the past two weeks.

    “With the mill shut and no production, the timely payment and allowances of workers and officials is facing uncertainty, which may lead to deterioration of law and order,” he said while speaking at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Monday.

    Later he said there were 10-12 apparel factories there.

    Apart from those, there are numerous spinning mills, dyeing and knitting factories there as well. With no gas, the production in all those places was virtually closed.

    He claimed that besides Narayanganj, other places like Chattogram, Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur and Araihazar were experiencing low gas pressure over the last one month.

    Khokan mentioned that the sudden and sporadic appearance of gas pressure was harming the machinery, though they are paying the full gas bills.

