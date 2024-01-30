Narayanganj BISIC running without gas, no production for 15 days: BTMA

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association has complained that a lack of gas at Narayanganj BISIC and nearby areas has halted operations for the last 15 days in the industries there.

Mohamad Ali Khokan, the president of BTMA, claimed that the production level has plummeted to zero due to the issue over the past two weeks.

“With the mill shut and no production, the timely payment and allowances of workers and officials is facing uncertainty, which may lead to deterioration of law and order,” he said while speaking at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Monday.