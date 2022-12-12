    বাংলা

    Observers appointed to two Islamic banks amid reports of suspicious lending

    Islami Bank Bangladesh and First Security Islami Bank come under scrutiny after media reports

    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 01:37 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 01:37 PM

    Bangladesh Bank has appointed observers to Islami Bank Bangladesh and First Security Islami Bank amid reports of irregularities in disbursing loans.

    Central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said on Monday its directors Abul Kalam Azad and Motasem Billah will work as observers at Islami Bank and First Security Bank respectively.

    The observers will attend meetings of the Shariah-based banks’ boards of directors and executive and audit committees and report to the central bank.

    The High Court on Dec 4 ordered an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of loans of hundreds of billions of taka from three banks – Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank.

    The court also ordered the chairman of the Chattogram-based conglomerate S Alam Group to submit documents related to its loans from Islami Bank.

