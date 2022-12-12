Observers appointed to two Islamic banks amid reports of suspicious lending

Central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque said on Monday its directors Abul Kalam Azad and Motasem Billah will work as observers at Islami Bank and First Security Bank respectively.

The observers will attend meetings of the Shariah-based banks’ boards of directors and executive and audit committees and report to the central bank.

The High Court on Dec 4 ordered an investigation into allegations of irregularities in the disbursement of loans of hundreds of billions of taka from three banks – Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank and First Security Islami Bank.

The court also ordered the chairman of the Chattogram-based conglomerate S Alam Group to submit documents related to its loans from Islami Bank.