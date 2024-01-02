Bangladesh’s exports fall 1% YoY, cross $5bn in December

Bangladesh’s earnings from exports crossed $5 billion for the first time in the 2023-24 fiscal year in December. However, the figure still represented a 1.06 percent decline year-on-year.

Exports raked in nearly $5.31 billion in December 2023, down slightly from the $5.36 billion in December 2022, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau on Tuesday.

Exports had trended down since October of the current fiscal year. As such, export growth has stagnated over the past three months.