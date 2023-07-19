India's Tata picks Britain for new EV battery plant

Jaguar Land Rover-owner Tata Group will build an electric vehicle battery plant in Britain, the company and the government said on Wednesday, in a major boost for a car industry in need of domestic battery production to help secure its future.

The gigafactory - Tata's first outside of India - includes an investment of 4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion), the company said. Britain's government declined to immediately detail what support it had provided as part of the deal.

Tata's choice of Britain is a win for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government, which had pledged to grow the economy and had set net zero goals including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.

"Tata Group's multi-billion-pound investment in a new battery factory in the UK is testament to the strength of our car manufacturing industry and its skilled workers," Sunak said in the statement.