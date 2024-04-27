Luminous Power Technologies partners with Dhaka Power Traders to introduce instant power solutions in Bangladesh market

Luminous, a prominent energy solutions brand, has teamed up with Dhaka Power Traders from the Tandhan Group to introduce an innovative product lineup in Bangladesh, the company said.
This collaboration aims to offer consumers access to advanced instant power solutions while supporting the government's sustainability objectives through the promotion of green technologies, Luminous said in a statement on Saturday.
Expanding its product range, Luminous, in partnership with DPT, has launched a unique series of batteries specifically tailored and manufactured for the first time in Bangladesh for IPS application, it said.
These batteries, developed with a blend of proven and mature technology and design, promise exceptional performance.
They said their innovative design ensures optimal functionality and reduces maintenance requirements, enhancing customer satisfaction and extending service life.
“Manufactured with specialised modern technology, these batteries are equipped with special water-filling plugs and indicators, providing end-users with essential alerts for water replenishment, enhancing user experience and convenience.”
Preeti Bajaj, the CEO and managing director of Luminous Power Technologies, said, "Our innovative and comprehensive range of energy storage products, including inverters, batteries, and solar solutions, have earned the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
“We are excited to further strengthen our presence in the Bangladesh market through our partnership with DPT and launching a new factory outside India in Bangladesh to locally manufacture the advanced range of batteries exclusively for our consumers here. Bangladesh is an important market for Luminous, as the APAC region contributes around 20 percent to our international sales."
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Luminous and bring their cutting-edge products to the people of Bangladesh," said Khaled Hossain, CEO of Dhaka Power Traders.
"This partnership aligns with our commitment to fostering technological advancement and promoting environment-friendly solutions. With a significant market size of over 500,000 batteries per year, our collaboration aims to provide consumers with superior instant power solutions, ensuring exceptional performance, reliability, and a better cost of ownership compared to competing products.”