Luminous Power Technologies partners with Dhaka Power Traders to introduce instant power solutions in Bangladesh market

Luminous, a prominent energy solutions brand, has teamed up with Dhaka Power Traders from the Tandhan Group to introduce an innovative product lineup in Bangladesh, the company said.

This collaboration aims to offer consumers access to advanced instant power solutions while supporting the government's sustainability objectives through the promotion of green technologies, Luminous said in a statement on Saturday.

Expanding its product range, Luminous, in partnership with DPT, has launched a unique series of batteries specifically tailored and manufactured for the first time in Bangladesh for IPS application, it said.