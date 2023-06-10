Nagad became billion-dollar company in three years, says State Minister Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said Nagad has grown into a billion-dollar company only in the first three years of its journey.
Speaking at the two-day Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo at the International Convention City Bashundhara on Saturday, Palak said: “It took 40 years for Beximco Group to become a billion-dollar company and bKash needed 12 years to reach that milestone.”
“At least five more unicorns [billion-dollar startups] will emerge in Bangladesh by 2025. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given us a solid foundation where talented, courageous and problem-solving entrepreneurs can lead the world from Bangladesh in doing business,” he said.
Nagad, a mobile financial service of Bangladesh Postal Department, embarked on its journey on Mar 26 in 2019. At the outset, it introduced an innovative electronic know-your-customer, a statement read on Saturday.
In the e-KYC system, customers can open an MFS account using their smartphone in less than a minute just by taking a photo of their national identity card and a selfie.
Later, the MFS operator came up with an easier way to open an MFS account by dialing *167# on a mobile phone, bringing an end to cumbersome paperwork.
In four years of its journey, the number of Nagad’s registered customers now stands at 75 million, with its daily transactions reaching more than Tk 12 billion on an average.
The mobile money carrier scooped the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award-2019 for its innovation of account opening.