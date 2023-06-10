Nagad became billion-dollar company in three years, says State Minister Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said Nagad has grown into a billion-dollar company only in the first three years of its journey.

Speaking at the two-day Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo at the International Convention City Bashundhara on Saturday, Palak said: “It took 40 years for Beximco Group to become a billion-dollar company and bKash needed 12 years to reach that milestone.”

“At least five more unicorns [billion-dollar startups] will emerge in Bangladesh by 2025. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given us a solid foundation where talented, courageous and problem-solving entrepreneurs can lead the world from Bangladesh in doing business,” he said.