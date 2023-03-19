UBS offers up to $1bn for Credit Suisse in race to save bank

Citing people familiar with the matter, it said an offer made on Sunday was of 0.25 Swiss francs ($0.27) per Credit Suisse share, well below Friday's closing price of 1.86 Swiss francs and all but wiping out the bank's existing shareholders.

UBS has also insisted on a 'material adverse change' that voids the deal in the event its credit default spreads jump by 100 basis points or more, the report added. It said there was no guarantee that terms will remain the same or that a deal would be reached.

A person with knowledge of the talks earlier told Reuters that UBS sought $6 billion from the Swiss government as part of a possible purchase of its rival. The guarantees would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges.

One source previously said the talks were encountering significant obstacles, and 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks combined. The Swiss Bank Employees Association on Sunday called for the immediate creation of a task force to deal with the risk to jobs.

The weekend negotiations over the future of Credit Suisse follow a brutal week for banking stocks and efforts in Europe and the United States to support the sector following the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

US President Joe Biden's administration moved to backstop consumer deposits while the Swiss central bank lent billions to Credit Suisse to stabilise its balance sheet.

The plan could see Credit Suisse's Swiss business spun off, while Bloomberg reported that the takeover talks were throwing into doubt plans to hive off its investment bank under the First Boston brand.

US authorities are working with their Swiss counterparts to help broker a deal, Bloomberg reported, while Sky News said the Bank of England has indicated to international counterparts and to UBS that it would back the proposed takeover of Credit Suisse, which counts Britain as a key market.