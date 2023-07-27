    বাংলা

    Mastercard moves to ban cannabis purchases on its debit cards

    Most banks in the US do not service cannabis companies as marijuana remains illegal at the federal level despite several states legalising its medicinal and recreational use

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 02:41 AM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 02:41 AM

    Mastercard has told financial institutions to stop allowing marijuana transactions on its debit cards, dealing a blow to an industry already on the fringes of the financial system in the United States.

    Most banks in the country do not service cannabis companies as marijuana remains illegal at the federal level despite several states legalizing its medicinal and recreational use.

    "As we were made aware of this matter, we quickly investigated it. In accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that offer payment services to cannabis merchants and connects them to Mastercard to terminate the activity," a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday.

    "The federal government considers cannabis sales illegal, so these purchases are not allowed on our systems," the spokesperson added.

    Sunburn Cannabis CEO Brady Cobb said in a statement that "this move is another blow to the state-legal cannabis industry and patients/consumers who want to access this budding category."

    Pot firm Verano's President, Darren Weiss, said "We will continue to advocate for cannabis reform in Washington through further dialogue with elected officials and stakeholders to advance conversations supporting the growth of safe, legal cannabis across the US."

    Earlier this month, Republican Senator John Cornyn said Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to pass a marijuana banking bill was "wishful thinking".

    The SAFE Banking Act is a crucial legislation that would make it easier for the cannabis industry to access banking services.

    Mastercard's decision was first reported by Bloomberg News.

    RELATED STORIES
    SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, US, July 17, 2023.
    Hollywood studios say they offered actors $1b before strike
    The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said SAG-AFTRA "continues to mischaracterize the negotiations"
    Cars are shown lined up at the valet parking area outside the Creative Artists Agency building in Los Angeles, California, Sept 24, 2012. REUTERS
    Hollywood agency CAA in talks to sell itself to Kering boss
    The agency could fetch a valuation of over $7 billion, Bloomberg News reports
    Bangladesh plans to launch taka-rupee debit cards by December
    Bangladesh to launch taka-rupee debit cards by December
    Bangladesh tries to reduce reliance on the dollar for international payments
    The iconic Hollywood sign is shown on a hillside above a neighbourhood in Los Angeles California, US, Feb 1, 2019.
    Hollywood stars stand by actors not 'swimming in money'
    Both actors and writers are advocating for an increased base compensation as streaming has shortened series and endangered their financial health

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen