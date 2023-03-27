First Citizens agrees to buy Silicon Valley Bank

First Citizens said the transaction was structured to preserve its solid financial position and the combined company remains resilient with a diverse loan portfolio and deposit base.

Under the deal, unit First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will assume SVB assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion.

"Prudent risk management approach will continue to protect customers and stockholders through all economic cycles and market conditions," the statement said.

The FDIC said the purchase of about $72 billion of SVB's assets came at a discount of $16.5 billion.