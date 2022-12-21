    বাংলা

    Bangladesh market regulator removes floor price for 169 stocks in trouble

    The commission expects the trading of these stocks will increase as the floor price is lifted for them

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2022, 05:55 PM

    Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has removed the floor price for 169 troubled stocks as the first step to fully lift the limit amid continuous downfall in share prices.

    In a notice on Wednesday, the regulator said the circuit breaker or downard price change limit for the 169 stocks will be at 1 percent based on the reference price or previous day’s closing price.

    BSEC spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the regulator made the list from the category with low turnover which will not affect the market significantly.

    The commission expects the trading of these stocks will increase and the investors will get the opportunity to change their portfolio after the new rules come to effect on Thursday, according to him.

    The regulator reintroduced the floor price to control price swings in a bid to stabilise the market by the end of July.

    It reintroduced a new emergency circuit-breaker rule under which the average closing prices of any listed security over the preceding five days would be set as its floor price. If prices drop below the five-day average, it would automatically trigger a circuit breaker for an individual stock.

    The regulator lifted a circuit breaker that limited the daily fall to 2 percent. The downward price change limits cannot be lower than the floor price, but this rule will not be applicable to the 169 firms mentioned on Wednesday.

    The main index at Dhaka Stock Exchange fell below 6200 by the end of November and started gaining afterwards. The index, however, decreased to 6198 on Wednesday after rising past 6270 on Dec 13.

