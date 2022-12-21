Bangladesh market regulator removes floor price for 169 stocks in trouble

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has removed the floor price for 169 troubled stocks as the first step to fully lift the limit amid continuous downfall in share prices.

In a notice on Wednesday, the regulator said the circuit breaker or downard price change limit for the 169 stocks will be at 1 percent based on the reference price or previous day’s closing price.

BSEC spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the regulator made the list from the category with low turnover which will not affect the market significantly.

The commission expects the trading of these stocks will increase and the investors will get the opportunity to change their portfolio after the new rules come to effect on Thursday, according to him.