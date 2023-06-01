Bangladesh plans to launch digital bank in FY24

Bangladesh hopes to launch a digital bank in the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The project is part of a Bangladesh Bank committee’s push to create strategies to ‘broaden and accelerate financial inclusion’, the minister said in his budget speech on Thursday.

“In FY2023–24, we hope to be able to launch a digital bank. At the same time, we are developing a machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)-based credit rating system.”

“With these," Kamal added, "it will be much easier to spot fake and anonymous borrowers and at the same time, it will be considerably simpler for genuine borrowers to obtain loans.”