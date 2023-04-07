    বাংলা

    Bangabazar flames doused after 75 hours, says fire service

    Firefighters struggled to damp down the last remaining flames

    Published : 7 April 2023, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 05:05 AM

    A devastating fire that gutted the Bangabazar marketplace on Tuesday was doused about 75 hours after it broke out, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the fire service reported the blaze was brought under control after a battle of six hours.

    But small flames burnt for hours.

    Fire service personnel said that dousing a fire at a marketplace storing flammable objects such as clothes takes more time.

    Firefighters needed to check if any part of the marketplace was still on fire and took more time to “damp down” the flames before calling off their work.

    The fire service staff and traders cleared the goods out of the Anexco Tower and the other buildings on the western side of Bangabazar, the biggest market in Dhaka for cheaper clothes.

    Smoke was billowing out of those buildings and firefighters sprayed water to cool them.

    Firefighting at Bangabazar ended at 9:30 am on Friday after all those tasks were finished, said Shahjahan Sikdar, deputy assistant director of the fire service.

