    Bangladesh exports fell 16.52% in April amid global economic headwinds

    Overall exports rose 5.38 percent year-on-year to $45.68 billion in the first ten months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, falling short of the $47.31 billion target

    Published : 3 May 2023, 07:31 AM
    Published : 3 May 2023, 07:31 AM
    Bangladesh’s exports fell 16.52 percent year-on-year in April in a decline seen as a ‘big shock’ in recent years amid global economic headwinds.

    Bangladesh shipped out $3.96 billion worth of products in April, coming short of the $5.05 billion target for the month, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Wednesday.

    Bangladesh had shown resilience in maintaining export growth throughout most of the current fiscal year despite disruptions in the global economy. But exports fell 2.39 percent in March, the first decline in five months.

    Overall exports rose 5.38 percent year-on-year to $45.68 billion in the first ten months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, falling short of the $47.31 billion target.

    Garment exports that account for most of the country’s shipments rose 9.09 percent year-on-year to $38.58 billion in the July-April period, surpassing the $38.18 billion target set for the period, according to EPB data.

