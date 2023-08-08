Traffic comes to a halt as rain batters Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway

Incessant rain and runoffs have inundated a stretch of road from Satkania’s Keranihat to Hashimpur in Chandaishar, forcing traffic to queue up on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.

The rainwater began pooling up from Chandaish College Gate to the Keranihat part of the road on Monday night. The vehicles have remained at a standstill since 3 am on Monday.

Keranihat, an intersection used by motorists travelling from Chattogram to Bandarban, also went under water.