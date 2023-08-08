    বাংলা

    Traffic comes to a halt as rain batters Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway

    Vehicles struggle to get to their destinations through waterlogged areas

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2023, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 12:55 PM

    Incessant rain and runoffs have inundated a stretch of road from Satkania’s Keranihat to Hashimpur in Chandaishar, forcing traffic to queue up on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.

    The rainwater began pooling up from Chandaish College Gate to the Keranihat part of the road on Monday night. The vehicles have remained at a standstill since 3 am on Monday.

    Keranihat, an intersection used by motorists travelling from Chattogram to Bandarban, also went under water.

    Khan Md Imran, the chief of Dohajari Highway Police Station, said: “Water levels rose on the road from Chandaish’s Bagicharhat to Dewanhat’s Jashim Convention.”

    “Waterlogging has halted traffic since the morning. However, some cars chose to drive through the knee-deep water.”

    Around two thousand vehicles, including long-haul buses and cars, were stuck on either part of the road.

    Some passengers chose to get off the bus to walk their way to their destinations. But the situation has been particularly difficult for the elderly and children.

