Mothers fret over dengue as children start to return to schools after Eid holiday

According to a government survey conducted at that time, the presence of mosquitos in Dhaka is at dangerous levels. Experts fear that dengue may spread even further.



The government reported the hospitalisations of 889 dengue patients in the latest daily count – the highest this year – taking the total tally since January to 13,843, on Monday.

It also reported three more deaths from the mosquito-borne disease, taking the toll this year to 76, including 29 in the first 10 days of July.



In this situation, Shahida Tasnim, mother of Abdullah Al Mahim was waiting for the second grader with others outside Government Science School at Tejgaon.



