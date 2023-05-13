Bangladeshis suffer as LNG disruption due to cyclone hampers gas, power supply

Gas and electricity consumers in parts of Bangladesh have been suffering due to a shortage caused by a halt on production at the floating LNG terminal in the Bay of Bengal amid the threat of a cyclone.



The power, energy and mineral resource ministry said the two Floating Storage Regasification Units of the liquified natural gas terminal near Moheshkhali channel in Cox’s Bazar were moved to the deep sea on Friday with Cyclone Mocha set to make landfall on Sunday.



Gas-run power stations in Chattogram, Meghnaghat, Haripur and Siddhirganj depend on the repurposed gas from the two FSRUs, which, on average, produce around 700 MMcf (million cubic feet) of gas from LNG every day.



Aa the supply was cut off, people in Dhaka and other parts started complaining about frequent power cuts and low pressure or no gas in their kitchens on Saturday.



Local authorities made announcements through loudspeakers in some areas of Dhaka, alerting them to the supply disruption.



“We’ve been told the power disruption is caused by Mocha. We’re still a day away from the cyclone to make landfall, and we are already experiencing power cuts every other hour. What will happen when it makes landfall?” said Sajia Afrin, a resident in Dhaka’s Taltola.