Bangladesh eyes new long-term Qatar LNG deal, seeks Saudi energy support

Bangladesh has explored a new long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with Qatar while seeking Saudi Arabia's help to strengthen energy security, as a Saudi power company expressed interest in investing in renewables.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit held separate meetings with Qatari and Saudi officials and the head of ACWA Power on Sunday on the sidelines of the 17th International Energy Forum ministerial meeting in Riyadh.

He met Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Saudi Assistant Minister of Electricity Nasser Al-Qahtani, and ACWA Power CEO Sami J Serhan.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources disclosed details of the meetings in a statement on Sunday.

During talks with Al-Kaabi, Amit raised the possibility of a new long-term LNG supply agreement to meet Bangladesh's growing gas demand.

The two sides reviewed existing import arrangements and discussed diversifying LNG supplies through QatarEnergy's international operations, along with expanding transport routes.

Both ministers stressed the need for continued commercial and technical discussions between the relevant institutions.

Qatar is one of Bangladesh's major LNG suppliers, with Petrobangla holding two long-term supply agreements with the country.

However, LNG supplies from Qatar have been disrupted this year because of the war in West Asia.

In his meeting with Saudi Assistant Minister of Electricity Al-Qahtani, Amit sought cooperation to strengthen Bangladesh's energy security.

The discussions covered support for Bangladesh's energy-sector targets for 2030, long-term energy supplies, the installation of floating LNG terminals, and opportunities for offshore and onshore gas exploration and extraction.

The two sides emphasised the need to exchange delegations and develop a framework for cooperation to advance these proposals.

Al-Qahtani described Bangladesh as a brotherly country of special importance to Saudi Arabia and expressed optimism about expanding cooperation on energy security and development.

At the start of the meeting, Amit expressed condolences over the deaths caused by a Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport.

He condemned the attack and said Bangladesh stood alongside the Saudi government and people.

Amit also informed the Saudi side of the condolence message sent by Bangladesh's prime minister to the Saudi crown prince and prime minister.

He sought Saudi Arabia's assistance in repatriating the bodies of two Bangladeshis killed in the attack and ensuring medical treatment for those injured.

Meanwhile, renewable energy investment featured in Amit's meeting with ACWA Power CEO Serhan.

The Saudi power generation company expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector.

ACWA Power has previously reached an understanding with Bangladesh on energy investment. In 2022, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to establish a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant.

Members of the Bangladesh delegation and officials from the Bangladesh embassy attended all three meetings in Riyadh.