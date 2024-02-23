    বাংলা

    DNCC begins drive to reclaim Bosila canal from encroachers

    A part of an illegally constructed 10-storey building was demolished during the drive

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Feb 2024, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2024, 09:24 AM

    The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched a crackdown on unauthorised structures in an effort to free the Lautala Canal in the capital's Bosila from encroachment.

    Six bulldozers and an excavator were deployed during Friday's eviction drive, which was supervised by DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

    A part of an illegally constructed 10-storey building was demolished during the drive.

    At the same time, 1500 volunteers from BD Clean also took part in a clean-up of the canal.

    "There will be no tolerance for any illegal structures along the city corporation's canal. We will be removing all encroaching structures, no matter how powerful their owners are," said Atiqul.

    The mayor also criticised those who litter in the canals. "Only those with no regard for the environment throw trash in the canals."

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka North City Corporation deploys 1,200 volunteers to clean Paris Canal in Mirpur
    1,200 volunteers start cleaning Paris Canal in Mirpur
    Sections of the canal are completely or partially filled with garbage, mostly plastic materials
    With the number of dengue patients at DNCC Hospital lower than it can accommodate, many beds remain empty in the facility. Photo: Tawhiduzzaman Tapu
    22 new dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 981, and the death toll remains unchanged at 14
    Mohammadpur demolition drive
    Mohammadpur demolition drive
    Dhaka North City Corporation, or DNCC, demolished shops and offices on government land on Monday, Jan 22, 2024, as part of its drive to remove unauthorised establishments.
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps