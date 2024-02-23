DNCC begins drive to reclaim Bosila canal from encroachers

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched a crackdown on unauthorised structures in an effort to free the Lautala Canal in the capital's Bosila from encroachment.
Six bulldozers and an excavator were deployed during Friday's eviction drive, which was supervised by DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
A part of an illegally constructed 10-storey building was demolished during the drive.
At the same time, 1500 volunteers from BD Clean also took part in a clean-up of the canal.
"There will be no tolerance for any illegal structures along the city corporation's canal. We will be removing all encroaching structures, no matter how powerful their owners are," said Atiqul.
The mayor also criticised those who litter in the canals. "Only those with no regard for the environment throw trash in the canals."