Bangladesh cuts LPG prices by Tk 5 per kg to mark New Year

The new price will be effective from 6 pm on Monday, according to BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil.

According to the announcement, the prices of propane and butane in January have been fixed at $590 and $650 respectively based on Saudi Aramco’s prices. Accordingly, the price of the propane and butane mixture is fixed at $599.75.

The price of private LPG supplied in liquid form through a reticulated system has been fixed at Tk 99.46 per kg, including VAT for January. The price was Tk 104.85 per kg in December.