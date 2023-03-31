    বাংলা

    Dhaka Metro Rail expenses outpace earnings by over Tk 11m in first 3 months

    More than 1 million passengers have used the services since the launch on a limited scale by the end of December, 2022

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 30 March 2023, 06:10 PM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 06:10 PM

    Bangladesh’s spending on Dhaka Metro Rail has outpaced its income by more than Tk 11 million in the first three months of its limited operation.

    The system generated an income of Tk 62 million while the operating cost was Tk 73.3 million, according to MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

    Siddique said at a press conference on Thursday that the primary expenses include electricity bills, which have increased recently due to power price hikes.

    He said they contacted the government about the cost of electricity.

    Salaries of the metro rail staff constitute the second largest portion of the expenses.

    Bangladesh entered the electronic train era with the launch

    of its first metro rail system on Dec 28 last year.

    The construction of a 21.16 km long metro rail project from Uttara to Kamalapur is currently in progress, with a total cost of Tk 334.72 billion.

    The trains are currently carrying passengers on the Uttara-Agargaon section for a few hours a day.

    Siddique believes the launch of the system in full swing after the completion of the project will close the income-expenditure gap.

    Two more stations are set to be opened, which is expected to bring in new passengers, he added.

    “On the other hand, during the current month of Ramadan, there are fewer visitors compared to before, when there used to be a huge crowd like a tourist point.”

