Dhaka Metro Rail expenses outpace earnings by over Tk 11m in first 3 months

Bangladesh’s spending on Dhaka Metro Rail has outpaced its income by more than Tk 11 million in the first three months of its limited operation.

Over 1 million passengers have used the services since its launch by the end of December 2022.

The system generated an income of Tk 62 million while the operating cost was Tk 73.3 million, according to MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd.

Siddique said at a press conference on Thursday that the primary expenses include electricity bills, which have increased recently due to power price hikes.