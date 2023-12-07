Banker among three killed in separate road accidents on Dhaka-Aricha highway

At least three people have died in separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.
Two others were injured in the accidents that occurred near the Dhamrai Thana Bus Station and the Savar Highway Police Station on Thursday.
Md Rubel Parvez, 40, from Tangail’s Mirzapur, Abdul, a native of Manikganj's Shibaloy, and Md Ismail Hossain, 17, a resident of Brahmanbaria’s Madhupur village, were killed in the accidents.
Among the injured, one has been identified as Mohammad Khalil from Brahmanbaria’s Madhupur village, while the identity of the other remains unknown.
The incident near the Dhamrai Thana Bus Station occurred around 9:30 am when three people were waiting for buses. Two buses belonging to Selfie Paribahan were engaged in a reckless race, and one of them ran the pedestrians over, according to Inspector Sheikh Abu Hasan of Savar Highway Police Station.
Parvez and Mannan died instantly, while the third victim was rescued and taken to the Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex. He was subsequently transferred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital for better treatment.
In a separate incident, Abdul Malek and his son, Ismail, were riding a motorcycle near the Savar Highway Police Station. They were attempting a U-turn when an Aricha-bound covered van struck them. Ismail succumbed to the impact, and Malek was admitted to Savar's Enam Medical College.
The driver and assistant of the Selfie Paribahan bus fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which was subsequently seized by the police. Legal actions will be taken based on the complaints filed by the victims' families.
COLLEAGUES, CLASSMATES MOURN RUBEL
The untimely death of banker Rubel Parvez has left colleagues at the bank and classmates at Jahangirnagar University in shock.
Rubel resided in Dhamrai with his wife Farzana, daughter Fariha, and mother. He worked as a manager trainee officer in Mercantile Bank at Manikganj’s Jhitka.
Shafiqul Islam, Rubel's colleague, expressed disbelief at Rubel's passing was awaiting a bus at the bus stand when the accident occurred. Touhidul Islam, a friend, shared Rubel's challenging journey, which saw him lose his father after completing his SSC. He later completed his HSC at Dhamrai Govt College, and attended Jahangirnagar University.
Despite a busy banking career, Rubel passed the 41st BCS exam and was recommended for the education cadre.
Asst Prof Shakil Mahmud Shaon of Tangail Mowlana Bhashani University of Science and Technology, another classmate, highlighted Rubel's dedication to supporting his family. Abdul Haque, a trader in Jhitka Bazar, remembered Rubel as a good human being with impeccable banking skills.