Banker among three killed in separate road accidents on Dhaka-Aricha highway

At least three people have died in separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Aricha highway.

Two others were injured in the accidents that occurred near the Dhamrai Thana Bus Station and the Savar Highway Police Station on Thursday.

Md Rubel Parvez, 40, from Tangail’s Mirzapur, Abdul, a native of Manikganj's Shibaloy, and Md Ismail Hossain, 17, a resident of Brahmanbaria’s Madhupur village, were killed in the accidents.

Among the injured, one has been identified as Mohammad Khalil from Brahmanbaria’s Madhupur village, while the identity of the other remains unknown.

The incident near the Dhamrai Thana Bus Station occurred around 9:30 am when three people were waiting for buses. Two buses belonging to Selfie Paribahan were engaged in a reckless race, and one of them ran the pedestrians over, according to Inspector Sheikh Abu Hasan of Savar Highway Police Station.

Parvez and Mannan died instantly, while the third victim was rescued and taken to the Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex. He was subsequently transferred to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital for better treatment.

In a separate incident, Abdul Malek and his son, Ismail, were riding a motorcycle near the Savar Highway Police Station. They were attempting a U-turn when an Aricha-bound covered van struck them. Ismail succumbed to the impact, and Malek was admitted to Savar's Enam Medical College.