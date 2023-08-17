Sayedee death: Man who threatened to kill BSMMU doctor was a Shibir activist

The Rapid Action Battalion has identified Tafsirul Islam, who sent death threats to a doctor involved in treating deceased Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, as a member of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Islamist party.

Tafsirul was in his second year of undergraduate studies at a college in Jhenaidah’s Moheshpur, according to RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin

“He has been an active member of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir since his school days. He is the admin of two Facebook groups named 'Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir Dwariapur, Moheshpur' and 'Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir Dwariapur, Moheshpur'."

Sayedee, who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, fell ill in jail and was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka. He died there on the night of Aug 14 while undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, chief of the cardiology department.

Prof SM Mustafa Zaman of the cardiology department was on the team of expert doctors overseeing Sayedee’s treatment. He filed a general diary at Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday night, complaining of receiving death threats.

There, he said, ‘several persons’ were spreading ‘slander’ against him on social media and YouTube. They were also sending him 'death threats' on various Messenger groups and on his personal ID on Facebook. He said he was ‘scared and alarmed’.