Sayedee death: Man who threatened to kill BSMMU doctor was a Shibir activist

The Rapid Action Battalion has identified Tafsirul Islam, who sent death threats to a doctor involved in treating deceased Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee, as a member of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Islamist party.
Tafsirul was in his second year of undergraduate studies at a college in Jhenaidah’s Moheshpur, according to RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin
“He has been an active member of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir since his school days. He is the admin of two Facebook groups named 'Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir Dwariapur, Moheshpur' and 'Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir Dwariapur, Moheshpur'."
Sayedee, who was sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, fell ill in jail and was admitted to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka. He died there on the night of Aug 14 while undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Chowdhury Meshkat Ahmed, chief of the cardiology department.
Prof SM Mustafa Zaman of the cardiology department was on the team of expert doctors overseeing Sayedee’s treatment. He filed a general diary at Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday night, complaining of receiving death threats.
There, he said, ‘several persons’ were spreading ‘slander’ against him on social media and YouTube. They were also sending him 'death threats' on various Messenger groups and on his personal ID on Facebook. He said he was ‘scared and alarmed’.
Noting some links of Facebook and YouTube users in the GD, the doctor said, "They and their followers can do great harm to me and my family members at any time, including injuring or killing me."
A joint team of the intelligence wing of the RAB headquarters, RAB-2 and 6 raided the Moheshpur area of Jhenaidah on Wednesday night and arrested 23-year-old Tafsirul.
Moin spoke about the suspect at a press conference at RAB's Karwan Bazar media centre on Thursday.
Tafsirul is skilled in the use of IT, he said. He earned Tk 10,000-12,000 a month by doing online email marketing. He also conducted organised publicity campaigns for Shibir on Facebook.
Tafsirul's father Rafiqul Islam Rafi is also an active Jamaat activist. In 2013-14, his name came up in several cases of sabotage in Moheshpur, and he was arrested and sent to jail.
Tafsirul uncovered the mobile number of Dr Zaman and threatened to kill him on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. He did this out of 'party and political ideology, personal anger and outrage' centred on the death of Jamaat leader Sayedee, Moin said.
After Tafsirul sent the threatening message, he deleted it from WhatsApp, but a screenshot of the message was found on his mobile phone.
“When Sayedee was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, the expert team followed international practices and provided medical care with utmost sincerity. The family of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee also expressed satisfaction over his treatment,” said Moin.
"But some circles, out of self-interest, have been spreading misinformation through various media, including social media, to denigrate the medical community and create unrest in the country."
The RAB official warned that those who engage in such activities will be found and legal action will be taken.
Two people have been arrested over the death threats to Dr Zaman. Earlier, the police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit arrested a 32-year-old woman named Hafiza Mahbuba Brishti in Dhaka’s Uttara over the same incident.