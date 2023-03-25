During an informal briefing in Dhaka on Saturday, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said the government plans to bring markets in districts and upazilas under surveillance.

“I don't see any valid reason to raise the prices of essentials during the holy month of Ramadan. If necessary, we will introduce punitive measures against those retailers who would attempt to make unjustified profits,” he said, describing price-manipulating retailers as “enemies of the people.”

The prevalent practice of retailers raising the prices of essentials during Ramadan, when the demand is higher, has been a heated issue of public debate in Bangladesh for decades. This year, according to media reports, the prices of necessities have shot past the buying capacity of the Bangladeshi middle class due to the combined effects of rising inflation, devaluation of the currency, interruption of the supply chain due to the government’s austerity measures and higher costs for transportation.