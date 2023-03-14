Police arrest, interrogate mother of drowned siblings in Keraniganj

Police have arrested the mother of two siblings who died after drowning at a theme park in Keraniganj and have received court approval to interrogate her in their custody.
A three-day remand was granted in a case filed by the father of the dead children, said Mohammad Shah Zaman, chief of South Keraniganj Police Station.
The other accused in the case, the ‘mother’s boyfriend’, is in hiding, police said.
The arrestee, Jinnat Begum, is the wife of Mokhlesur Rahman Mintu. The two lived in the Godabag Balur Math area of Keraniganj.
A native of Lakshmipur, Mintu is a construction worker.
On Saturday, the couple’s children, Tanjid Hossain Fahim, 3, and Adija Akter, 5, drowned in the water at Rajabari Garden Park in South Keraniganj.
Police recovered the bodies and sent them to the morgue in Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital for an autopsy the same day.
The father then filed a case on Sunday, naming the mother and her boyfriend Julhas as suspects.
“On Saturday, my wife left home, saying she would visit a doctor but went to the park with her boyfriend Julhas,” said the father Mintu.
“It was pre-planned, and they killed my children, drowning them at the park. It was a premeditated murder, and I want justice.”
Police arrested Jinnat on Monday and sought seven days for remand, but the court granted only three days, the police officer said. Jinnat is being interrogated and the investigation is continuing.
Police are working to arrest Julhas, but he is currently absconding, said Shah Zaman.