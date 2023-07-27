Pregnant woman dies after contracting dengue in Rajbari

A woman in the last trimester of her pregnancy from Rajbari has died of dengue in a hospital amid a rampant outbreak of the disease in Bangladesh.

Ruma Biswas, 26, a resident of Parulia village in Rajbari's Baliakandi, was nine months pregnant when she died during treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur, according to the district’s Civil Surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman.