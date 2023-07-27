Pregnant woman dies after contracting dengue in Rajbari

A woman in the last trimester of her pregnancy from Rajbari has died of dengue in a hospital amid a rampant outbreak of the disease in Bangladesh.
Ruma Biswas, 26, a resident of Parulia village in Rajbari's Baliakandi, was nine months pregnant when she died during treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur, according to the district’s Civil Surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman.
Ruma’s husband, Liton Ghosh, said she was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease at a clinic in Rajbari, but she initially received treatment at home as she was pregnant.
On Wednesday, she was taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital when her condition deteriorated. She was later transferred to the hospital in Faridpur.
Dr Md Ibrahim Titon, the civil surgeon in Rajbari, said 22 new patients have been hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Thursday morning. As many as 457 people caught the disease in Rajbari so far this year, while 419 have recovered from it.