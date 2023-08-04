    বাংলা

    Heavy rain, high tide inundate Chattogram

    Water also crept into the home of Mayor Rezaul Karim in Bahaddarhat

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 4 August 2023, 11:55 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 11:55 AM

    Parts of Chattogram have been inundated after heavy showers caused by the monsoon wind and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of high tide.

    It began pouring in the city at 4 pm on Thursday with some intervals but continued without any respite until 10 pm.

    The city has experienced heavy rain since Friday morning and it only intensified as the day rolled on. Most of the key roads in the city were waterlogged around 8 am Friday.

    Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Kapasgola, Badurtala, Chawkbazar, DC Road, Fultola, Baklia, Katalganj, Arakan Road and Halishahar went under water.

    The traffic was comparatively light on Friday with many areas waterlogged but as more pedestrians came out around mid-morning, they struggled due to waterlogging.

    “When I came out of the house in the morning for grocery shopping, all I saw on the street was water. The water crept up to the knee in some places.”

    “I waded through the water but now how can I return home with these groceries?” said Kamaluddin, who came to shop at the kitchen market in Chawkbazar.

    “We always hear about the development works in the city, but the problem of waterlogging never ends.”

    Ground floors of the Bahaddarhat Swajon Super Market and Haque Market were found inundated at 10 am Friday. All the shops were shut at that time.

    City Mayor Rezaul Karim’s house is also situated in Bohaddarhat. The porch of his house was inundated with water. The nearby roads were flooded too.

    The office of the Water Development Board is some distance away from Bohaddarhat via Arakan Road. That road went under knee-deep water.

    They have recorded 42 mm of rain in the past 24 hours as of 12 pm, said Ujjal Kanti Pal, assistant meteorologist of the Patenga Meteorological Department.

    “The monsoon wind was active and a low pressure formed over the land. The seaports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Traffic resumes after rain triggers landslide in Chattogram
    Traffic resumes after rain triggers landslide in Ctg
    Parts of the collapsed mound fell on the top of a microbus, and the driver said the impact threw him out of the vehicle
    Bangladesh asks ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
    Bangladesh asks ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
    All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast
    Cargo ship partially sinks, loses three containers in Bay of Bengal
    Cargo ship partially sinks in the bay
    Pangaon Express was on its way to Pangaon terminal from Chattogram Port with 96 containers
    Contestants take part in the annual race on high heels during Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, Jun 29, 2023.
    Men in high heels race at Madrid Pride
    Heels must be at least 4 inches high and participants must pick up a purse with a dress along the way and then to put on lipstick

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints