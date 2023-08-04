Heavy rain, high tide inundate Chattogram

Parts of Chattogram have been inundated after heavy showers caused by the monsoon wind and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of high tide.

It began pouring in the city at 4 pm on Thursday with some intervals but continued without any respite until 10 pm.

The city has experienced heavy rain since Friday morning and it only intensified as the day rolled on. Most of the key roads in the city were waterlogged around 8 am Friday.

Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Kapasgola, Badurtala, Chawkbazar, DC Road, Fultola, Baklia, Katalganj, Arakan Road and Halishahar went under water.

The traffic was comparatively light on Friday with many areas waterlogged but as more pedestrians came out around mid-morning, they struggled due to waterlogging.