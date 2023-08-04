Heavy rain, high tide inundate Chattogram

Parts of Chattogram have been inundated after heavy showers caused by the monsoon wind and low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, along with the influence of high tide.
It began pouring in the city at 4 pm on Thursday with some intervals but continued without any respite until 10 pm.
The city has experienced heavy rain since Friday morning and it only intensified as the day rolled on. Most of the key roads in the city were waterlogged around 8 am Friday.
Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, Kapasgola, Badurtala, Chawkbazar, DC Road, Fultola, Baklia, Katalganj, Arakan Road and Halishahar went under water.
The traffic was comparatively light on Friday with many areas waterlogged but as more pedestrians came out around mid-morning, they struggled due to waterlogging.
“When I came out of the house in the morning for grocery shopping, all I saw on the street was water. The water crept up to the knee in some places.”
“I waded through the water but now how can I return home with these groceries?” said Kamaluddin, who came to shop at the kitchen market in Chawkbazar.
“We always hear about the development works in the city, but the problem of waterlogging never ends.”
Ground floors of the Bahaddarhat Swajon Super Market and Haque Market were found inundated at 10 am Friday. All the shops were shut at that time.
City Mayor Rezaul Karim’s house is also situated in Bohaddarhat. The porch of his house was inundated with water. The nearby roads were flooded too.
The office of the Water Development Board is some distance away from Bohaddarhat via Arakan Road. That road went under knee-deep water.
They have recorded 42 mm of rain in the past 24 hours as of 12 pm, said Ujjal Kanti Pal, assistant meteorologist of the Patenga Meteorological Department.
“The monsoon wind was active and a low pressure formed over the land. The seaports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3,” he said.