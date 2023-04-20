Four of a family die as bus hits autorickshaw in Dinajpur

Four people belonging to the same family have been killed and a fifth member injured after a bus hit an autorickshaw in Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar.
The accident occurred on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in Chirirbandar’s Uchitpur at 10:30 am on Thursday, according to Chirirbandar Police Station chief Bajlur Rashid.
The dead have been identified as Uttam Roy, 35, Pallabi Roy, 32, their son Apurba, 10 and Uttam’s nephew Arnab, 7. They were residents of Harirampur in Dinajpur's Parbatipur.
The family was accompanying Pallabi’s mother, Jatika Rani, for medical treatment in Dinajpur town from the district's Nawabganj, where Jatika lived. When their autorickshaw reached Uchitpur, a bus hit it from behind and quickly left the area, Rashid said, citing witnesses.
Apurba and Arnob died on the spot. Pallabi and Uttam were declared dead by a doctor when they were rushed to Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
Jatika was admitted to the hospital with injuries.