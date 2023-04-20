Four of a family die as bus hits autorickshaw in Dinajpur

Four people belonging to the same family have been killed and a fifth member injured after a bus hit an autorickshaw in Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar.

The accident occurred on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in Chirirbandar’s Uchitpur at 10:30 am on Thursday, according to Chirirbandar Police Station chief Bajlur Rashid.

The dead have been identified as Uttam Roy, 35, Pallabi Roy, 32, their son Apurba, 10 and Uttam’s nephew Arnab, 7. They were residents of Harirampur in Dinajpur's Parbatipur.