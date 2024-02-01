Rohingya camp trader stabbed to death in Cumilla

A trader at a Rohingya refugee camp has been stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Cumilla.

The incident occurred near the Bagur bus stop on the Dhaka-Chattagram highway in Debidwar Upazila around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, according to local police station chief Nayan Mia.

The victim has been identified as Md Musa Ali, 40, a resident of Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila. He used to sell shoes, fabrics and cosmetics next to a Rohingya camp.

He was married to Nazia Akter, a native of Tulagaon village in Debidwar Upazila’s Sultanpur Union.

Musa left his in-law's house after receiving a phone call from a person known to him around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. Another person made a call to Nazia using Musa’s phone around 9 pm and demanded Tk 1 million in ransom for her husband.

The family sent Tk 30,000 to a bKash number given by the abductors, Nayan said, citing the victim’s wife.