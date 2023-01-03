Chilling weather amid wind from the north as Met Office forecasts cold waves

The mercury has not dipped to the cold wave level anywhere in Bangladesh, but people are feeling the chill due to strong wind.

The lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal. Bangladesh Meteorological department considers it a cold wave when the temperature falls below 6 degrees in a vast area.

Dhaka’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

“The feeling of cold is intense because of lower temperature at day time and wind from the north,” said Meteorologist Omar Farque. “Such weather may continue for some more days before mild cold waves strike.”