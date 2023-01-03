    বাংলা

    Chilling weather amid wind from the north as Met Office forecasts cold waves

    Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country on Wednesday

    Published : 3 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM
    The mercury has not dipped to the cold wave level anywhere in Bangladesh, but people are feeling the chill due to strong wind.

    The lowest temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal. Bangladesh Meteorological department considers it a cold wave when the temperature falls below 6 degrees in a vast area.

    Dhaka’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius.

    “The feeling of cold is intense because of lower temperature at day time and wind from the north,” said Meteorologist Omar Farque. “Such weather may continue for some more days before mild cold waves strike.”

    He also forecast dense fog in the northern region. 

    Winter came late this time due to depressions and a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. A mild cold wave swept the country for two days after rains.

    Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in the forecast for Wednesday that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

    Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions during midnight till noon and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

    Night and day temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

