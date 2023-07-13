PM Hasina inaugurates Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, the largest in South Asia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant of Dhaka WASA, the largest such structure in South Asia, according to state news agency BSS.

The plant located in the Khilgaon area aims to treat the sewage in several of the capital’s neighbourhoods, including Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and Niketan.

The prime minister inaugurated the plant at an event at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday and also laid the foundation stone of the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant.

The plant, constructed on 62.2 acres of land, was backed by China and cost Tk 34.82 billion. It can treat 5 million tonnes of sewage, equivalent to 20 to 25 percent of the total sewage in Dhaka. The government hopes it will play a major role in reducing the pollution of rivers surrounding Dhaka.