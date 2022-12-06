Four dead after train crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla

Four people have died after a train rammed into an autorickshaw at an unguarded level crossing in Cumilla's Laksam.

The incident took place in the South Khila Tuguria area of the upazila around 10:30 am on Tuesday, according to police.

The victims were identified as Maksudur Rahman, 65, Mohammed Habib, 22, and Moiful Begum, 35, all passengers on the autorickshaw, and the driver of the three wheeler, Shahidul Islam, 40.