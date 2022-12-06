Four dead after train crushes autorickshaw in Cumilla

Four people have died after a train rammed into an autorickshaw at an unguarded level crossing in Cumilla's Laksam.
The incident took place in the South Khila Tuguria area of the upazila around 10:30 am on Tuesday, according to police.
The victims were identified as Maksudur Rahman, 65, Mohammed Habib, 22, and Moiful Begum, 35, all passengers on the autorickshaw, and the driver of the three wheeler, Shahidul Islam, 40.
Locals said another passenger was critically injured in the collision, but their identity could not be confirmed immediately.
A Noakhali Express train was on its way to Laksam when it slammed into the CNG-powered autorickshaw at the unmanned crossing, leaving the vehicle in a crumpled heap, according to SI Abul Hossain of Laksam Railway Police Station.
Three people on the autorickshaw were killed instantly while the other died in a hospital. The authorities cleared the track shortly after the incident to prevent any disruption to railway services, said Hossain.
The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families.