Claims of St Martin's Island takeover are inaccurate: US state department

The Department of State has brushed off talk of a potential US takeover of St Martin's Island which recently gained traction in Bangladesh's political realm, labelling such claims as 'inaccurate'.

“We respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, and we have never engaged in any conversations about taking over St Martin’s Island,” Matthew Miller, a state department spokesperson, said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The discussion was fuelled by the comments of MP Rashed Khan Menon, the president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, who claimed in parliament that the US had eyes on the southernmost island of the country.