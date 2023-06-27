    বাংলা

    Claims of St Martin's Island takeover are inaccurate: US state department

    A state department official says the US respects Bangladesh's sovereignty amid claims that it was eyeing the country's southernmost island

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 June 2023, 08:54 AM
    Updated : 27 June 2023, 08:54 AM

    The Department of State has brushed off talk of a potential US takeover of St Martin's Island which recently gained traction in Bangladesh's political realm, labelling such claims as 'inaccurate'.

    “We respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty, and we have never engaged in any conversations about taking over St Martin’s Island,” Matthew Miller, a state department spokesperson, said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

    The discussion was fuelled by the comments of MP Rashed Khan Menon, the president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, who claimed in parliament that the US had eyes on the southernmost island of the country.

    It came to the forefront once again during a recent press conference held by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who said she would never compromise Bangladesh's sovereignty to stay in power.

    Addressing the matter, Hasina accused the BNP of rising to power in 2001 on the promise of ‘selling gas’ and questioned whether the opposition party was looking to do the same again by offering to 'sell' St Martin’s Island.

    Miller, however, outlined the US's commitment to strengthening ties with Bangladesh. “We value our partnership with Bangladesh. We strive to bolster our relationship by working together to promote democracy by supporting free and fair elections,” he said.

    With bilateral ties between the countries becoming increasingly strained, six US Congressmen recently wrote to President Joe Biden, seeking a ban on Bangladeshis from taking part in the UN Peacekeeping Mission.

    State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam called the Congressmen ‘enemies of Bangladesh’ in an event on Sunday.

    “It’s really unfortunate that [they spoke against] our army, police and law enforcers, who contributed to the peacekeeping mission without pause for the last decade,” Alam said.

    Asked about the issue, Miller said, “I haven’t seen that letter. I’d want to review it in detail before I commented on it."

